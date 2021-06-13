Cancel
Kamala Harris Makes History as First Sitting Vice President to March at Pride

By Tim Teeman
Kamala Harris became the first ever sitting Vice President to march in a Pride parade, when she and husband, First Gentleman Doug Emhoff, joined D.C.’s Capital Pride Walk and Rally on Saturday, marching with others to Freedom Plaza, People reported. Harris wore a “Love is Love” shirt, while Emhoff wore a shirt with “Love First” written multiple times in the colors of the rainbow. According to NBC Washington, Harris wished “Happy Pride” to attendees, and called for the passing of the presently stalled Equality Act, which would enshrine anti-LGBTQ discrimination protections in federal law.

