Welp, it’s officially official: Collin Sexton and the Cleveland Cavaliers have failed to reach a contract extension. Now to some, this news didn’t come as too much of a surprise. A steady stream of anti-Sexton propaganda has been funneling out of “Believeland” for the better part of the summer, and he was reportedly available via trade for any team willing to deal. But still, after averaging 24.3 points in 35.3 minutes and increasing his totals in each of his previous seasons, it felt somewhat confusing to not just hand him a deal both sides felt comfortable with.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO