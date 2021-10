With Ben Simmons going full Riddler and blanketing the Philadelphia season with a heavy layer of questions, the Sixers will have to find new answers on their depth chart. Veteran sharpshooter Danny Green has proven himself to be a valuable weapon on a championship team and last year contributed 9.5 points per contest while shooting over 40 percent from three-point distance. Perhaps he can add a few more to that total and be relied on for 30-plus minutes this year. If he's to do that, he'll have to erase an unpleasant season opener in which he almost became a rare member of Club 19 Trillion.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO