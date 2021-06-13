10 horrible features to avoid when buying a laptop for play or work

This is it — you’ve saved up for the past few months, and you finally have enough for a new gaming laptop. But how do you decide which one to get?. Well one obvious answer that many of you probably have is to “get the highest spec CPU/GPU you can afford”. While that’s not necessarily wrong, there’s certainly a few more bits and bobs in a gaming laptop that can really make or break a good gaming experience on it. As such, we want to break down some of the key things about gaming laptops that people tend to miss out on, and compare them to a machine that we know does well in these areas — the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro.