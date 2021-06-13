10 horrible features to avoid when buying a laptop for play or work

Known for making affordable, quality machines, Lenovo's line of ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga, and ThinkBook laptops has something for everyone. Its flagship ThinkPad models have long been marketed as business workhorses, but these days come in a variety of configurations suitable for everyday use. Meanwhile, its IdeaPad and ThinkBook lines offer budget-conscious options for everyday and business uses, respectively. And for those wanting a laptop-hybrid, Lenovo's Yoga 2-in-1 machines combine flexibility and power. But with so many configurations, it can get quite confusing when trying to choose one that's right for you. To help, we've sorted through Lenovo's vast product offerings to pick the best machines for a variety of uses.