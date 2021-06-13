AEW's Kenny Omega Retains Impact World Championship Thanks to Young Bucks Assist
AEW's Kenny Omega successfully defended his Impact World Championship for the first time on Saturday night at the Against All Odds pay-per-view event, but it took a pretty big assist from The Young Bucks to make it happen. Omega was scheduled to face Moose in the show's main event, but Scott D'Amore and Tony Khan made the decision earlier this week to have the match occur at Daily's Place in Jacksonville (home of AEW Dynamite for over a year). While it gave Omega the homefield advantage, the idea was that it would stop The Good Brothers or Sami Calihan from interfering since they'd be in Nashville.comicbook.com