AEW's Kenny Omega Retains Impact World Championship Thanks to Young Bucks Assist

Jungle Boy and Kenny Omega are set to square off on the June 26th episode of AEW Dynamite – and what a perfect time to start building a new star. After winning the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing, the face of Jurassic Express will now challenge the AEW World Champion and look to gain his first title in the company. He’s been in the mix for the TNT Title and Tag Team Titles during his run in AEW so far, but Jungle Boy is yet to challenge for the top prize. And while nobody is really expecting him to take the title off Omega right now, AEW needs to go all out in making sure this match feels like a big deal.