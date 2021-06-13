Cancel
Pedro Castillo: the Peru that has the winner in mind at the polls | International

By magictr
thesaxon.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe arrival to power of Pedro Castillo in Peru is shrouded in mystery. During the first round he campaigned in the squares of the towns furthest from the center of power, in Lima. The elite radar did not detect the man of average height, baggy tergal pants and palm hat. When they wanted to give an account, the rural teacher led the polls for the presidency. His left-wing populist discourse, against the establishment and in favor of historically forgotten classes, is littered with ultra-conservative proposals, such as a strong hand against criminals, immigration or the rejection of gender equality. In the key proposals to change the face of the State, it has not been entirely clear or has fallen short. His idea of ​​country is still somewhat abstract.

thesaxon.org
