Tension in Lima when two marches of followers of Castillo and Fujimori coincide

By magictr
thesaxon.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Police have had to intervene to avoid confrontations between supporters of both candidates, who hope to know the final result shortly. Different social groups and sympathizers of Keiko Fujimori and his formation, Fuerza Popular, as well as Peru Libre and Pedro Castillo, have marched through the streets of Lima to demand that the electoral authorities resolve “with transparency” the cases of contesting votes behind the second round of the elections on June 6, and to support their leader’s victory, respectively.

thesaxon.org
