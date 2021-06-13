Tension in Lima when two marches of followers of Castillo and Fujimori coincide

They are the new media stars in China, and in the rest of the planet. A group of 14 wandering elephants, who have traveled more than 500 kilometers through Yunnan province, in the southwest of the country, since they left their reserve in this tropical area more than a year ago. They pilgrimage with no apparent destination, feeding on human crops, feasting on corn — their new favorite food — lying down for a nap or crossing a street like Pedro by his house. His passage through the outskirts of Kunming, the provincial capital, mobilized hundreds of police and dozens of drones to prevent them from entering an urban nucleus of nine million inhabitants. After a short rest, they have resumed their march, with one member less, a male who has separated from the group. His route has captivated billions of people around the world. But although their trip is unusual, they are not the only pachyderms on the march in search of new horizons in this border area of ​​China.