After experiencing one of the scarier moments the sports world has ever witnessed, it appears as though Danish superstar Christian Eriksen is doing okay. On Saturday, the 29-year-old collapsed on the pitch during Denmark’s first matchup against Finland and lay flat on the pitch as players called over the medical staff to save his life. Eriksen miraculously regained consciousness and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was stabilized taken care of. Days after the incident, Eriksen took to Instagram to let the football world know that he’s doing okay.