The San Francisco Giants will look for the two-game series and regular-season sweep against the Texas Rangers when they meet in interleague action on Wednesday. The Giants (38-22), who lead the National League West, have been on a roll, winning eight of their last 10 games. San Francisco took both games in San Francisco last month and rallied for a 9-4 win on Tuesday. The Rangers (23-39), who are fifth in the American League West, have lost three in a row and 12 of 13.