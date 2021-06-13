Kenny Omega Retains IMPACT World Title; Don Callis 'Fires' Sami Callihan At IMPACT Against All Odds

This week's episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS featured highlights of everything on Against All Odds over the weekend. Outside of Scott D'Amore's office, Gia Miller attempted to ask for clarity on the Sami Callihan situation. Scott didn't answer but Moose showed up pounded on the door. Moose said he deserves a rematch at Slammiversary. Scott said Moose has every right to be upset but he's not the only one. Sami Callihan is upset after Don Callis fired him and now Anthem is sending someone from their board to show up and deal with the mess left after the PPV. He said in all the years he's been running the company this has never happened. Scott promised it would all get settled. He doesn't know how but it'll get settled. Scott told Moose to wait as he doesn't have time to deal with him right now. He closed the door. Moose said he'll make the time and walked off.