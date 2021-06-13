Kenny Omega Retains IMPACT World Title; Don Callis 'Fires' Sami Callihan At IMPACT Against All Odds
Kenny Omega retained his IMPACT World Championship at Against All Odds. The Belt Collector faced Moose at AEW's home base of Daily's Place in Jacksonville, and received a helping hand from his friends, The Young Bucks. After dodging a Moose spear attempt by using the referee as a shield, Matt and Nick Jackson came out and delivered a trio of superkicks along with a BTE Trigger. They then helped Moose onto Omega's shoulders so that he could hit the one winged angel for the pin and win.www.fightful.com