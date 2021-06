The new Library of the Smithfields branch at Echo Lake Park is proud to introduce “In the Park Programs at Echo Lake Park,” a series of library programs designed for patrons of all ages*. We are so excited to be open and offer new and inviting services to all of our patrons again! So come join us and enjoy some fresh air with the family while learning about nature, taking a hike, or even creating a fun craft! Call us at (570) 223- 1881 or email us at smf@monroepl.org for more information and to register!