St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/13/2021

St. Louis Cardinals (32-31) vs. Chicago Cubs (36-27) June 13, 2021 7:08 pm EDT. The Line: Chicago Cubs -138 / St. Louis Cardinals +128 ; Over/Under: 9.5. The St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs meet Sunday in MLB action from Wrigley Field. This will be the final installment in a three-game weekend set between these teams. The Cubs took a three-run win on Friday, then in the Saturday game Chicago kept it going with a 7-2 victory.