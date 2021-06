In just a week since MLB informed teams it would be cracking down on pitchers using foreign substances to gain a competitive advantage over hitters, we’ve already seen dramatic dips in spin rates across the league. We discuss if the MLB’s crackdown will help or hurt the Dodgers and if enforcing the rules will solve the league’s problems with historically inept offenses. Plus, Max Muncy on how big of an impact the MLB crackdown on sticky stuff will have on hitters.