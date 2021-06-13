Cancel
UFC

Brad Riddell Outpoints Drew Dober After Back-And-Forth War – UFC 263 Results (Highlights)

By Abhinav Kini
MiddleEasy
 11 days ago
A lightweight bout between Drew Dober and Brad Riddell is taking place now (Saturday, June 12, 2021) on the UFC 263 prelims. Riddell lands a nice left early on. Dober starts to trade with him. Dober seems to have hurt Riddell bad but Riddell counters with the takedown. Dober scrambles and they return to the feet. Dober continues to find success but Riddell is still in this as he lands his own strikes. Dober sees his head kick blocked. Both fighters are swinging but Riddell is the one backed up. Riddell connects with a leg kick. Riddell seems to have hurt Dober as the round comes to an end.

MiddleEasy

ABOUT

Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

