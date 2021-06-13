Brad Riddell Outpoints Drew Dober After Back-And-Forth War – UFC 263 Results (Highlights)

The highly-anticipated MMA debut of Claressa Shields is taking place now (Thur, June 10, 2021) as she faces Brittney Elkin in the PFL 4 headliner. Shields takes the center of the cage as Elkin feints with some kicks. Elkin does land a couple of inside leg kicks. Shields misses two big overhand rights in succession. Shields connects with a leg kick and partially lands a combination only for Elkin to blast double and get her on the ground. However, Shields keeps her composure and gets to her feet. Elkin looks to take her down again but Shields finds herself on top. Elkin reverses and is on top now as he traps the right arm of Shields. She transitions to full mount and looks to trap her arm again. Shields continues to keep her composure despite being in a very dangerous position. Elkin looks to set up an armbar. However, she ends up getting a deeper mount and starts to unload on Shields. Shields looks to scramble and punch from the bottom but it’s no use as the round ends.