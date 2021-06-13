Column: Of frogs and jumping

Leaside United Church is eager to let you know that the (online) Awesome Sale is on. And you might easily croak with laughter at these two decorative froggies who fetched $10 in early bidding. Funds raised go to local outreach causes. Then at the upper right is the scene through the front door closet window of Tim Hicks home. He and the family are using the side door until these Robin fledglings stretch their wings. At centre right are some hard-skating ladies from the Leaside Wildcats as they collect items for the Thorncliffe Park TNO equipment drive. What a credit you girls are to yourselves and your parents. Below that is the inspiring view looking downtown from the Leaside Bridge as snapped by Natasa Bikova. Finally at the bottom, hats off to happy friends Dennis Priestley, Steve Morris, Peter Krol, Mike Hill, Jim (Alfie) Peneycad. They’ve been pals for over 60 years.