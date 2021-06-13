Column: Of frogs and jumping
Running on our local road with the dogs every morning helps me get a finger on the pulse of how we are feeling today. For months after the shutdown, the road was near empty, with the few drivers cautiously giving us plenty of space, and a wave as well. As we go back to being in a hurry again, I keep a close eye out for vehicles. At least once each morning, it seems, to avoid being hit, the dogs and I do a quick dive onto the shoulder. It is the new normal, like the old normal, only I question it more now.www.vnews.com