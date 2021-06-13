Cancel
Sullivan County, NH

Column: For the love of my first love

Valley News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the last day of seventh grade, at the end-of-the-school-year party, I had my first kiss. We were in Hanover, in the Nathan’s Garden gazebo. The boy I was with, Sean McManamy, was not my first boyfriend, but he was my first love, in the sense that 12-year-olds know love. Tall, blond, blue eyed, very cute, he was incredibly funny, gregarious. He had blond eyelashes that I found beautiful and sweet. We were children growing up in a safe place, within loving families, in a kind community.

