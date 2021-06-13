CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Life Chronicles

By Rachel Bluth
The Jewish Press
 2021-06-13

I am writing to you in response to the heartbreaking letter written by the seventy-year-old widow who was distraught at the parents of the baby with Down syndrome putting him up for adoption. One must ask the question of “why” they came to that painful decision. There are numerous agencies and...

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
thelakewoodscoop.com

The First Time His Parents Saw Him, They Knew Something Was Wrong

[COMMUNICATED] When Fraidy Davidovich looked at her son’s face for the very first time, she knew immediately that something was wrong. She already had three kids prior, and for the first time, Fraidy was actually frightened. Her screaming little newborn son’s entire mouth was completely split apart, all the way from his lip to his nose. It looked disturbing. It looked wrong. Moments later, the doctors in the birthing ward in Hadassah Ein Kerem confirmed what was going on: Fraidy and Dovid’s fourth child was born with a cleft lip.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Jewish Press

The Secret For Long Life

Scientists and researchers are constantly looking for new and insightful ideas to promote longevity. Exercise is a known factor, and of course, eating healthy foods and living a clean and healthy life style can definitely extend our life span. However there is still one secret that only the Jewish Nation has to offer to all those in search of this secret.
HEALTH
The Jewish Press

Dear Dr. Yael

I am happily married for several years, but one thing in my marriage has been bothering me for the past few years. When we first got married, my husband and I were basically on the same wavelength regarding hashkafic and halachic values. We wanted the same things out of life and wanted to raise our children in a similar fashion. We moved to a different community with a mix of people regarding frumkeit, and throughout the years, I feel like my husband’s values have changed. For example, recently my husband has been asking me to dress differently and go to different venues that we used to find inappropriate. I want to be attractive to my husband and I want to make him happy, but I do not agree with the way he wants me to dress. While I feel more attractive in those outfits, I know deep down that they are not following the “spirit of the law” when it comes to being tzniusdik (modest). I also understand my husband’s desire to go to a movie or to go to a comedy club, but even if we have a good time together, I feel guilty afterward as this is not something I envisioned us doing.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Tumor#Chronicles#The Jewish Press Lrb
romper.com

These Toddlers Told Their Moms About Their Past Lives, Ghost Grandmas, & More

Children are said to have a strong connection to the supernatural, which tends to get weaker and disappear as they grow up. While some may say it’s just because their imagination gets a little tamer, there are those who believe what their kids have to say about the spooky things they say. After reading these tales of dearly departed, past lives, and otherworldly creatures, you might just become a believer yourself. Or you might just be extra convinced that kids honestly say some really creepy stuff.
KIDS
TheConversationAU

3 ways we sabotage relationships (and 3 ways to kick the habit)

Popular culture has plenty of examples of people sabotaging their romantic relationships. In the movie 10 Things I Hate About You, Kat says she has no interest in romantic engagements. Then Patrick asks about her dating style: You disappoint them from the start and then you’re covered, right? But as the plot develops, we learn this is Kat’s way of protecting herself, to cope with the trauma of a previous relationship. Other people move through relationships searching for “the one”, making quick assessments of their romantic partners. In the TV series The Mindy Project, Mindy is a successful obstetrician and gynaecologist with poor relationship...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
The Conversation U.S.

How to help kids with 'long COVID' thrive in school

Children who get COVID-19 typically recover quickly and will not require special support upon return to school. However, some people who contract the disease experience persistent symptoms and post-viral complications. These complications can include fatigue, shortness of breath, brain fog, changes in taste and smell, and headaches. This post-viral syndrome is called long-haul COVID-19, more commonly referred to as “long COVID” in the medical community. Children who experience long COVID will need support at school. Some symptoms – such as fatigue, brain fog and memory impairment – are similar to those experienced after a concussion. But because these symptoms are...
KIDS
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian’s Heart Melts When True, 3, Bonds With Brother Prince, 4: ‘Family Is Everything’

Khloe Kardashian’s mini-me daughter True posed for a rare pic with her half-brother Prince, and it seems the ‘KUWTK’ star can’t get enough of their special bond. Khloé Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson share an adorable three-year-old daughter named True, however some fans were surprised to learn that the NBA star also has another child. Although Tristan rarely posts him, he has a four year old son named Prince from a previous relationship with Jordan Craig. Tristan recently shared a pic of his two kids looking like twins, which he captioned, “Let me love you a little more, before you are not so little anymore #MyEverything.” Khloe jumped into the comments section, writing, “They are so beautiful and sweet!!!! So so blessed!!! What angels!”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Bored Panda

50 Times Siblings Pulled Such Great Pranks, They Just Had To Share Them Online

The best thing about being part of a family is the fact that someone truly understands you and knows who you are, in your heart of hearts. It’s our greatest strength… and our biggest weakness. You see, when you move aside all the wholesomeness and heart-warming stuff, you realize that the people closest to you have an unprecedented wealth of information on how to push your buttons and make you laugh. Maybe even at the same time! That’s where practical jokes come in.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Jewish Press

Is It Proper…? Should a person stop someone from telling a racist joke?

Should a person stop someone from telling a racist joke?. First of all, the Gemara (Megilla 25b) cites in the name of R. Nachman that all joking is prohibited except for joking about (any) idolatry. The above expresses the ideal behavior of a G-d-fearing person who restrains himself from all...
SOCIETY
The Jewish Press

As Modest As She Was Wise

Our haftara parallels the parsha, each telling of the passing of a great leader of Am Yisrael: Avraham Avinu and David HaMelech. But a closer inspection reveals another connection – between two of the most beautiful women who ever lived (Sanhedrin 39b): Sara Imeinu and Avishag the Shunamite. This, in turn, connects to the previous haftara because according to Pirkei d’Rabi Eliezer (33:4), Avishag was the sister of the Shunamite woman whose son was restored to life by Elisha. The Midrash describes the incredible self-mastery displayed by these great tzadikim when faced with the exceptional beauty of their consorts. Unfortunately, we also learn that most men were not able to restrain themselves so well.
RELIGION
HipHopDX.com

Hip Hop Pioneer Kangol Kid Fighting For His Life After Stage 4 Colon Cancer Diagnosis

U.T.F.O. legend Kangol Kid is in the fight of his life after receiving a Stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis in February. As Kangol explained in a recent Instagram post, his situation has grown increasingly dire over the last few months. On Wednesday (October 27), Kangol revealed he’d been hospitalized and would undergo surgery the following day.
CANCER
WSB-TV Atlanta

PHOTOS: Jovita Moore through the years

Channel 2's Jovita Moore Jovita Moore, a devoted mother, anchor and community leader, passed away after a battle with brain cancer. Moore worked at WSB-TV for 23 years.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy