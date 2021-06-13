Bangladesh expects China to act quickly over deal signed for vaccine purchase

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in particular is playing extremely nasty game centering the current vaccine crisis in Bangladesh, which actually is the result of India’s Serum Institute’s failure in supplying the contracted volume of vaccine despite the fact of already receiving the entire amount in advance. Serum’s boss Adar Poonawalla, since fleeing India has been living in Britain, wherefrom he has been continuing giving extremely misleading and false information on the capabilities of Serum as well its future plan of keeping promise to its foreign buyers. According to media reports, there is really no hope of getting vaccines from Serum Institute even in the distant future as India’s domestic demand itself is very high and it would take at least 2-3 years from Serum Institute in making vaccine available to every vaccinable citizen in India. That means, countries like Bangladesh should not anymore waste time in the hope of getting vaccines from Serum even by the mid-2022, if not even much later.