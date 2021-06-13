Cancel
Bangladesh expects China to act quickly over deal signed for vaccine purchase

newagebd.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth minister Zahid Maleque on Saturday said that a deal with China was signed over Covid vaccine procurement, a ministry press release said. ‘A deal has been signed with China over the procurement of vaccine. Bangladesh expects China to act promptly over the deal,’ said Zahid at a virtual programme in Dhaka.

www.newagebd.net
