5 killed, 4 injured in 3 separate shootings overnight in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Five people are dead and three others were injured following a bloody overnight of shootings on Cleveland's east side. The three separate shootings all occurred within 90 minutes of each other in the early morning hours on Saturday. The first incident took place near the corner of E. 105th Street and Somerset, just before 1:00 a.m. A 23-year-old man was the victim of fatal gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen. He was taken by EMS to University Hospitals (UH) where he was pronounced dead. The preliminary investigation by the Cleveland Division of Police indicates that the victim got in a verbal altercation with a male suspect (known to victim’s girlfriend) who entered the house. The victim allegedly produced a gun and then the suspect also produced a gun and shot the victim.