Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

5 killed, 4 injured in 3 separate shootings overnight in Cleveland

Posted by 
WKYC
WKYC
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND — Five people are dead and three others were injured following a bloody overnight of shootings on Cleveland's east side. The three separate shootings all occurred within 90 minutes of each other in the early morning hours on Saturday. The first incident took place near the corner of E. 105th Street and Somerset, just before 1:00 a.m. A 23-year-old man was the victim of fatal gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen. He was taken by EMS to University Hospitals (UH) where he was pronounced dead. The preliminary investigation by the Cleveland Division of Police indicates that the victim got in a verbal altercation with a male suspect (known to victim’s girlfriend) who entered the house. The victim allegedly produced a gun and then the suspect also produced a gun and shot the victim.

www.wkyc.com
View All 9 Commentsarrow_down
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somerset, OH
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ems#University Hospitals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Canton, OHPosted by
WKYC

Suspects identfied in fatal shooting of man in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — A 27-year-old man is dead following a shooting Monday afternoon in Canton. Dispatchers originally received a 911 call reporting an assault victim, and officers subsequently rushed to a home on the 1400 block of 6th Street Southwest. Once there, they discovered Devon Meredith dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
WKYC

Man found dead inside downtown Cleveland apartment

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. A 35-year-old man was found dead inside his downtown Cleveland apartment on Monday afternoon. According to Cleveland Police, officers responded to the luxury apartment complex known as The Standard at 12 p.m. on Monday. EMS...
Broadview Heights, OHPosted by
WKYC

Broadview Heights woman found dead inside home

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — *Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report. The body of a Broadview Heights woman was found inside her home on Monday and police are investigating the death as a homicide. Officials were called to a home in the 1100 block...
Cuyahoga Falls, OHPosted by
WKYC

Cuyahoga Falls caregiver arrested for endangering infant

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previously published, unrelated story. Cuyahoga Falls police are continuing to investigate the case of a 44-year-old female caregiver who was arrested over the weekend and charged with endangering the life of a young infant. Last Saturday evening, police...
Cleveland, OHPosted by
WKYC

Cleveland man pleads guilty to killing grandmother, stabbing siblings and cousin; gets 30 years to life in prison

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland man will serve at least three decades behind bars for the killing his grandmother, along with the stabbings of three of his young siblings. Jalen Plummer on Tuesday pleaded guilty to one count each of aggravated murder and attempted murder, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley announced. Judge Peter J. Corrigan then immediately sentenced him to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 30 years.
Akron, OHPosted by
WKYC

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Akron cemetery; suspect in custody

AKRON, Ohio — A man is dead and another was injured following a shooting at an Akron cemetery early Friday evening. Witnesses told police they heard "several rapid fire gunshots" before seeing multiple cars speeding out of Mount Peace Cemetery around 6:20 p.m. A 22-year-old man was found with an apparent gunshot wound, and later died at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital.
Stark County, OHPosted by
WKYC

4 found dead in Jackson Township home, including 2 children ages 5 and 13

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — Four people were found dead Sunday afternoon in a Stark County home, police said. Jackson Township police had been responding to a welfare check in the 6800 block of Salerno Street NW when they found the bodies, the department said in a news release. Officers are investigating the deaths as a domestic dispute that turned violent.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
WKYC

First-degree felony charge filed against Frank Q. Jackson, grandson of Cleveland mayor

CLEVELAND — Frank Q. Jackson, the 24-year-old grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, is facing a new first-degree felony charge stemming from his January arrest. Cuyahoga County Court documents show that Jackson is now facing a first-degree felony charge of assault involving a peace officer. Jackson was previously facing a second-degree felony for assault and continues to face a third-degree felony charge of failure to comply.
Mansfield, OHPosted by
WKYC

Man shot by Mansfield officer; police claim he pulled out gun and was suspect in earlier shooting

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Mansfield police confirm an officer shot a man they describe as a suspect early Wednesday evening in the city. Authorities state they were investigating a shooting on Johns Avenue that led to a chase of a 20-year-old man who later got into a struggle with an officer on the 600 block of West 4th Street. According to police investigators, the man pulled a gun, and the officer shot him around 6:43 p.m.