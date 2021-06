SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -Recap video featuring clips of the Against All Odds show and the Don Callis/Scott D’Amore split. -Gia Miller was outside of Scott D’Amore’s office. She knocked on the door but there was no answer. Moose came up and pounded on the door. Scott answered and Moose demanded a rematch at Slammiversary. Scott said a lot of people are pissed and the Anthem board is sending someone to the Impact Zone to resolve the title issue. Scott said Moose would just have to wait and Scott closed the door. Moose walked away and said that he would make Scott make the time.