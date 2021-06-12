Cancel
Opinion: A quarter century flies by

Madera Tribune
 11 days ago

Saturday I am celebrating my 26th anniversary at The Madera Tribune. I started by selling retail advertising, June 12, 1995. Since then, I have worked in almost every job in the place. I once angered a publisher so much that one day he demoted me to the point where I was filling newspaper machines with stories I had written the previous day.

Labor IssuesVox

The Supreme Court just handed down disastrous news for unions

Since 1956, the Supreme Court has applied a well-established framework to businesses that wished to exclude union organizers from their property. On Wednesday, however, the Court effectively scrapped that framework — one that was already fairly restrictive of union organizing — and replaced it with something far more restrictive. In...
Cedar Rapids, IACedar Valley Daily Times

Guest Opinion

Last week marked the 13th anniversary of the Iowa flood of 2008. During this disaster, I was a journalist at KCRG-TV 9 in Cedar Rapids, and I’ll never forget what it was like to cover the flood and its devastating aftermath. Our community prepared as best we could, but there...
Wisconsin Statebizjournals

Wisconsin nonprofits can apply for share of $766,000 in humanities grants

Wisconsin Humanities, the state's affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, will distribute $766,120 in grants to nonprofit organizations promoting the humanities in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Humanities received the grant funding through the National Endowment for the Humanities and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. “We were so happy...
Politicschicagoboyz.net

The Curley Effect, 21st Century Style

The Curley Effect, so-called after Michael James Curley, four times mayor of Boston and one of the most colorfully corrupt 20th century politicians in Massachusetts, has been noted as a significant factor in city politics, where a long-time and popular ruling politician deliberately makes the city inhospitable to those who tend to oppose them, essentially shaping the electorate into one which will support the ruling politician forever and ever, amen. This tactic, of rewarding supporters with public largesse, and punishing opponents economically, worked well for the individual politician, as it did for the very Catholic and Irish Mayor Curley – but at the expense of Boston overall, as those individuals, businesses and institutions who opposed him most frequently, departed, taking their money, businesses and civic involvement with them. Mayor Curley and his cronies throve, but Boston was much the worse for it, over the long run. The same pattern wrecked Detroit under Mayor Coleman Young, given an extra push by the collapse of the auto manufacturing industry. It all worked out very well for Mayor Curley and Mayor Young – but not so well for the long-term vigor of the cities they ostensibly managed … right into the ground, they managed them, but didn’t care, as long as they themselves sat on top of the pile of ruin. Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Atlanta and others look to be heading in the same depressing direction – a city leadership determined to secure their own continuance, and not just by driving out those marked as political antagonists.
Posted by
Ryan Fan

The Most Notorious Scammer of The 20th Century

“He was a fascinating crook — the ultimate con man,” Donald Dunn, a biographer of Charles Ponzi said. I first learned what the Ponzi scheme was from seeing Bernie Madoff all over the news as a child. I still had trouble understanding the concept, but all I knew was Madoff scammed thousands of investors, including the New York Mets, my favorite baseball team. My dad tried to explain exactly what he did to me, but gave up after I didn’t understand.
BusinessAS.com

Fourth stimulus check updates: Saturday 19 July

- Fourth stimulus check linked to decrease in retail spending (. - Child Tax Credits: IRS launches new online portal to allow those who do not files taxes to claim the benefit. - Dollar holds near one-month high with focus on Fed's inflation take. -Which organizations favor another round of...
U.S. PoliticsAS.com

Fourth stimulus check: could it be approved before July?

The US Congress is nowhere near approving a fourth stimulus check as it labors on working out the details of an infrastructure bill, which has started to make some headway. But that doesn’t mean that Americans won’t be seeing any new direct payments in the coming months. Some states and...
Missoula County, MTseeleylake.com

Salmon Prairie celebrates a century of learning

SALMON PRAIRIE - "We talked the teacher into letting us go up in the attic to see if we could kill some of the pack rats that were always up there. She went along with us for awhile until she couldn't get us to come down. I made the mistake of telling my folks about what I was doing instead of my studies."
Economyeaglecountryonline.com

Local Businesses Receive Governor's Century, Half Century Awards

A total of 101 businesses and organizations were recognized for their longevity and service to the Hoosier workforce. (INDIANAPOLIS) – Over 100 Indiana companies and organizations have been recognized for their longevity and service to the Hoosier workforce. On Wednesday, Governor Eric Holcomb gave out 101 Governor’s Century or Half...
Brooksville, FLhernandosun.com

WHY CENTURY 21 ALLIANCE REALTY?

CENTURY 21 Alliance Realty is a real estate company that remains dedicated to serving each customer with all their real estate needs, all while providing them with premier professionalism, an exceptional amount of market and transactional knowledge, and a great customer experience. CENTURY 21 is the global leader in real estate that helps to provide families with their dream homes in places all around the world including China, Australia, Japan, Mexico, Canada, and the United States. With hundreds of offices located throughout the states CENTURY 21 is constantly searching for new and innovative ways to expand and refine their systems and tools. Dedicated to exceeding the expectations of their customers, CENTURY 21 Alliance Realty located in Spring Hill and Brooksville, FL has a proven track record of Quality Service Awards over its 40 years in business.
Georgia StateBillings Gazette

Guest opinion: Jeannette Rankin deserves recognition — on a quarter

Jeannette Rankin was born in Missoula 141 years ago on June 11, 1880. While many of us are familiar with her political history and votes for peace during both world wars, there is much more to her story. A woman of great conviction and courage, Rankin observed life at the turn of the last century with a deep sense of empathy for the women, children and families who lived in poverty and without legal protections. After graduating from the University of Montana, her experiences and observations from Boston to Seattle and beyond inspired her to take direct action for a more just society. Ultimately, her commitment to humanity and equality helped shape our democracy and continues to make a tangible impact.
Garden City, NYadelphi.edu

Reclaiming Democracy in the 21st Century

On January 6, 2021, when thousands of violent rioters launched an attack on the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., there was much more at stake than the presidential election results the insurgents sought to impede. While televisions, computer screens and mobile devices were alight with mind-blowing images of a...
SocietyMiami Herald

Corporate America loves to fly the rainbow flag, while donating to anti-LGBTQ causes | Opinion

My family has been boycotting Chick-fil-A for over a decade now, so I was surprised to see an empty cup from the restaurant on the table in the back yard. For years, Chick-fil-A donated millions to anti-LGBTQ causes in an effort to destroy families like mine. In fact, for a brief time in 2012, it was at the epicenter of the marriage-equality debate. Its donations to anti-gay-rights groups spurred protests, including politicians threatening to ban the restaurants from their cities.
Politicsthefulcrum.us

Reforms to renew America for the 21s century

Across the country, Americans are working together to bring new ideas, energy, leaders and coalitions together to respond to our systemic crises and renew democracy and effective representative government for America's third century. American Promise presents "America 2026: The Reforms That Will Renew America & Secure Government of the People...