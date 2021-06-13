Cancel
SkateBird Soaring to Launch with Release Date Trailer

By James Cunningham on June 12, 2021
Cover picture for the articleBirds are known for a lot of things, such as being able to fly and drop a surprise poop from a great height. Skateboarding, on the other hand, isn’t generally one of the first things you’d think of, but the cute little birb in SkateBird manages it just fine. It’s doing its best to make the Big Friend happy, after all, and if the score multiplier happens to go through the roof with one chained trick after another then that’s a bonus. Each of the five skate parks is a room or set of rooms from the Big Friend’s home and work life, with ramps, rails and other toys to trick from built out of whatever is lying around. A bent magazine makes a great half-pipe, grind a string of paperclips over a gap or the edge of a pizza box up a ramp, and chase after goals to open up new areas. All of this while chilling to the beats of a super-catchy lo-fi soundtrack.

