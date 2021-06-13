Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Switzerland votes on pesticides ban

By Fabrice COFFRINI, AgnÃ¨s PEDRERO
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49xADM_0aSjeXxF00
Two anti-pesticide proposals have triggered the most noise and fury ahead of Sunday's vote in Switzerland on a series of issues /AFP/File

Switzerland votes Sunday on proposals to ban synthetic pesticides following a campaign that has shattered the idyllic image of peaceful Swiss Alpine pastures by sharply dividing opinion.

The Swiss are also voting on a series of hot topics, including anti-terror measures and Covid-19 laws.

Polling stations close at 1000 GMT, with most people having voted by post. Results will be known before the end of the day.

Voters must decide whether they approve a Covid-19 law that extends government powers to fight the pandemic and mitigate its consequences on society and the economy.

But the two anti-pesticide proposals have triggered the most noise, in an electoral campaign marked by fiery debates between farmers.

The campaign boiled over in the western Vaud region when arsonists torched a trailer in a field displaying banners calling for a "No" vote, infuriating farmers.

Meanwhile farmers in the "Yes" campaign say they have been the victims of insults, threats and intimidation.

The first popular initiative, entitled "For a Switzerland free from synthetic pesticides", calls for a domestic ban within 10 years, while imported foodstuffs produced using such pesticides would also be outlawed.

Under the second, "For clean drinking water and healthy food", only farms that do not use pesticides and use antibiotics only to treat sick animals would be eligible for government subsidies.

The amount of liquid manure being used on fields, and thereby potentially entering the water system, would also be limited.

Environmentalists and the political left back both initiatives.

The Swiss government wants a double "No" vote, arguing the proposals would undermine national food sovereignty.

Switzerland is also home to Syngenta, one of the largest manufacturers of plant protection products, which was bought by the Chinese giant ChemChina in 2017.

Though urban voters are largely in favour, and rural voters seem set to vote "No", polls indicate that both proposals are likely to be rejected.

- Tight fight on CO2 -

Under Switzerland's direct democracy system, referendums and popular votes occur every few months at national, regional and local levels.

Any idea from the public can be put to a national vote as long as it gathers 100,000 signatures from the 8.6 million population.

Meanwhile, 50,000 signatures are needed to trigger a referendum on new laws agreed by parliament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rjhkb_0aSjeXxF00
Under Switzerland's direct democracy system, referendums and popular votes occur every few months at national, regional and local levels /AFP/File

Environmental protection is also at stake in a referendum on new carbon dioxide laws.

The law would use tax policy to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent of 1990 levels by 2030 -- including financial incentives to install charging points for electric vehicles and to market vehicles that consume less fuel.

It would also increase the tax on fuel oil and natural gas, as well as introduce a tax on outbound flight tickets.

Opponents say the measures will be expensive and mainly affect people on low and middle incomes.

Polls suggest the outcome hangs in the balance.

- Terror and human rights -

A clear majority, however, is expected to back extending police powers to combat terrorism, despite warnings from the United Nations and Amnesty International.

The law allows the police to take preventative action more easily when faced with a "potential terrorist".

If police believe that someone over the age of 12 is contemplating violent actions, the law allows them to conduct greater surveillance, limit their movements and oblige them to face questioning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Stao4_0aSjeXxF00
The Swiss government wants a double "No" vote, arguing the anti-pesticide proposals would undermine the country's food sovereignty /AFP/File

And with a court order, they can also place anyone over the age of 15 under house arrest for up to nine months.

Left-wing opponents of the law believe it endangers Switzerland's human rights heritage.

The country has so far been spared the large-scale attacks seen in European neighbours, but the authorities nonetheless insist the threat level is high.

The referendum on Covid-19 laws seems set to pass comfortably.

Any emergency measures introduced by the government -- as with its moves to combat the pandemic -- are time-limited and therefore need firming up if they are to continue.

The laws also regulate financial aid granted to individuals and businesses, including compensation for loss of income, and support for cultural organisations.

AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Referendums#Swiss#Syngenta#Chinese#Chemchina#Afp File Environmental#The United Nations#Amnesty International#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
Country
Switzerland
Related
UEFAdnyuz.com

EU threatens action against Hungary’s controversial LGBT+ bill

The European Union’s chief executive on Wednesday threatened legal action against Hungary for legislation that restricts young people’s access to information about LGBT+ issues. Last week, the Hungarian parliament approved the controversial bill, which has to be signed by the president to take effect. “This Hungarian bill is a shame,”...
Agriculturetribuneledgernews.com

Swiss vote in referendum on pesticides and antibiotics

Switzerland votes Sunday on a ban on synthetic pesticides and stricter rules for farmers after a campaign that saw supporters advertise with babies and opponents with chocolate. An anti-terror law and coronavirus compensation for entrepreneurs are also on the ballot. One of the controversial environmental initiatives wants to make the...
AgricultureSeattle Times

Swiss Voters Reject Proposal to Ban Synthetic Pesticides

ZURICH — Voters in Switzerland on Sunday overwhelmingly rejected a measure that would have banned the use of artificial pesticides in Switzerland, preventing their use in farms and gardens, and prohibited the import of produce and products made using them. The rejection of the measure, which had enjoyed considerable support...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

European politics offers a filibuster warning

Sen. Joe Manchin, the only statewide elected Democrat in West Virginia, has been called an "upholder of white supremacy" and has been compared to segregationists for his refusal to abolish the filibuster. Along with Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Manchin is confronted by reporters about his support of the filibuster on...
Politicsnewagebd.net

13 EU nations voice 'grave concern' at Hungary’s anti-LGBTQ law

Thirteen of the EU's 27 member states on Tuesday voiced their ‘grave concern’ at a new law in Hungary they said discriminates against LGBTQ people while claiming to protect children. ‘Stigmatising LGBTIQ persons constitute a clear breach of their fundamental right to dignity, as provided for in the EU Charter...
Economybusiness-humanrights.org

MEPs urge EU Commission to present ambitious proposal on corporate due diligence & accountability

Dear President von der Leyen, dear Vice-Presidents, dear Commissioners,. We, the undersigned Members of the European Parliament wish to reiterate some specific, clear key demands of the European Parliament in its legislative own-initiative resolution on the 10 March 2021 giving recommendations to the Commission on corporate due diligence and corporate accountability (2020/2129(INL) with a view to the Commission’s upcoming legislative proposal on Sustainable Corporate Governance. We insist on those essential elements for a European corporate due diligence legislation in light of the lobbying campaign currently happening against the text, as revealed by internal documents obtained by non-governmental organisations through “freedom of information” requests.
Politicsdnyuz.com

Swedish PM Lofven ousted in parliament no-confidence vote

STOCKHOLM, June 21 – Sweden’s parliament voted to oust Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in a no-confidence motion on Monday, giving the Social Democrat leader a week to either resign and hand the speaker the job of finding a new government, or call a snap election. The nationalist Sweden Democrats had...
Women's Healththecatholicthing.org

EU at abortion crossroads

The so-called “Matić Report” on “the situation of sexual and reproductive health and rights in the frame of women’s health in the European Union,” — will be voted on today at the European Parliament plenary session — could have a decisive and long-lasting impact on the European ethical approach to life issues. The initiative would establish abortion as a “human right.”
UEFAdnyuz.com

EU to take steps against Hungary over new anti-LGBTQ law

“This bill clearly discriminates against people on the basis of their sexual orientation. And it goes against all the values, the fundamental values of the European Union,” she told a media conference in Brussels. She said her European Commission would raise legal concerns over the law with Budapest, and added:...
NFLPosted by
AFP

UEFA blocks rainbow lighting for Germany-Hungary match in Munich

UEFA's decision to block plans by Munich to light the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours for the Germany-Hungary Euro 2020 match was met on Tuesday with defiance in the Bavarian city, which vowed to decorate other landmarks in protest at a law passed by the Hungarian government. "UEFA is a politically and religiously neutral organisation," European football's governing body said in a statement ahead of Wednesday's match. "Given the political context of this request -- a message aimed at a decision taken by the Hungarian national parliament -- UEFA must refuse." Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter slammed UEFA's decision and announced plans to decorate other city landmarks in rainbow colours in defiance.
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Pandemic has increased trust in media: report

The pandemic has helped rebuild a little of the confidence lost in the media, and pushed news companies even more towards digital, according to the annual Reuters Institute report published Wednesday. - Shift to digital - The Reuters Institute, based at Britain's University of Oxford, found increased consumption of mainstream news particularly in countries with "strong and independent public service media". 
UEFAPosted by
AFP

Spain and Portugal risk early exits at Euro 2020, rainbow row overshadows Germany game

Spain and reigning champions Portugal are at risk of a shock early exit from Euro 2020 on the last day of group matches on Wednesday, while UEFA's refusal to allow Munich to light the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours has overshadowed a crucial game between Germany and Hungary. Germany need a draw to reach the last 16 but defeat would see Hungary go through and possibly condemn Joachim Loew's side to another group-stage exit, just like at the 2018 World Cup. That is unthinkable for the Germans, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal 4-2 at the weekend to kickstart their campaign but could be without Thomas Mueller due to a knee injury. The build-up has been overshadowed by the fall-out from UEFA's decision to block plans by Munich authorities to light the stadium in rainbow colours. The German city wanted to protest at a law passed by Hungary's right-wing government banning the "promotion" of homosexuality to minors.
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

No jury as Hong Kong's first 'national security' trial gets under way

The first trial under Hong Kong's new national security law begins Wednesday without a jury, a landmark moment for the financial hub's fast-changing legal traditions. Trial by jury has been a cornerstone of Hong Kong's 176-year-old common law system and is described by the city's judiciary on its website as one of the legal system's "most important features".
Relationship AdvicePosted by
AFP

Japan top court backs ban on separate married surnames: media

Japan's top court on Wednesday ruled a law requiring married couples to have the same family name is constitutional, rejecting plaintiffs who sought the right to keep separate surnames, local media said. The plaintiffs argued requiring married couples to choose a single name "is against equality under the law and freedom of marriage, which are guaranteed by the constitution."
Religionworldcatholicnews.com

Polish Catholic archbishop urges European Parliament to reject abortion report

A Polish Catholic archbishop urged members of the European Parliament on Tuesday to reject a report describing abortion as “essential healthcare” and redefining conscientious objection as a “denial of medical care.”. Archbishop Stanisław Gądecki, the president of the Polish bishops’ conference, made the appeal on June 22 as the European...
Europeejpress.org

EU Commissioner says the EU should condition its funding of the PA on removal of antisemitism and incitement to violence in textbooks

Oliver Varhelyi, whose portfolio covers all aid given to the Palestinian Authority and UNRWA by the EU, tweeted: “Firm commitment to fight antisemitism and engage with Palestinian Authority and UNRWA to promote quality education for Palestinian children and ensure full adherence to UNESCO standards of peace, tolerance, coexistence, non-violence in Palestinian textbooks.”
EnvironmentPosted by
AFP

UN draft climate report: Impacts on people

A draft report from the UN's climate science advisory panel offers the most exhaustive look yet at how our warming planet will impact humankind's health, wealth and well-being.  AFP had exclusive access to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) draft, set to be published next year. 