Shopping around to find the ultimate California wedding venue? Look no further. In this list, we've rounded up the very best California wedding venues—all of which are absolutely stunning. Whether you're looking for a venue that provides a wine country getaway for your guests, an estate with mountain views, a place to host your dream garden wedding, or a historic event space with iconic city views, you've come to the right place. In this list, we showcase a variety of indoor and outdoor wedding venues—each with something special and unique to share. No matter what you're looking for—whether it be a Northern or Southern California space—we feel confident that you'll find the venue of your dreams in this list of the best wedding venues in California.