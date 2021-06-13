Cancel
Djokovic Conquers 'Everest,' Eyes 52-year Landmark At French Open

By Dave JAMES
International Business Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovak Djokovic can become the first man in 52 years to win all four Grand Slam titles twice in the French Open final on Sunday after conquering Rafael Nadal, the 'Mount Everest' of Roland Garros. World number one Djokovic takes on Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas for the title with tennis history...

www.ibtimes.com
