East Carolina is heading to its sixth-ever Super Regional this weekend in Nashville to take on the 2019 defending national champions Vanderbilt. The Commodores are the No. 4 overall national seed and are led by projected top-five Major League Baseball Draft picks Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter. Host Stephen Igoe and co-host Jonathan Wagner break down the challenge the Pirates face in Vandy, and how they should approach the series overall. They also give their final predictions for the upcoming weekend as ECU looks for its first-ever trip to the College World Series in Omaha.