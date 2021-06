How do you sum up Seimone Augustus’ impact on the Minnesota Lynx?. In 14 seasons, the 2006 No. 1 overall pick racked up a resumé that includes the 2006 WNBA Rookie of the Year award, eight WNBA All-Star appearances, six All-WNBA recognitions, three Olympic gold medals, four WNBA Championships, and the 2011 WNBA Finals Most Valuable Player award. When she departed Minnesota in the spring of 2020, “Money Mone” was atop the franchise’s all-time scoring list having 5,881 points in 370 games while wearing a Lynx uniform, and she remains there today.