SLIDELL, La. — Slidell City Councilmember Val Vanney Jr. died Tuesday, a spokesperson for the city government confirms. “On behalf of the Slidell City Council, we express our condolences to the Vanney family,” said Kenny Tamborella, President of the Slidell City Council. “Val was a true advocate for the residents in his district and the citizens of the City of Slidell. He was dedicated to Slidell, the city that he loved and called home.”