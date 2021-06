It is no secret that the St. Louis Cardinals rotation has struggled since Miles Mikolas and Jack Flaherty went on the IL. The team’s starters rank 19th in FIP (4.45) and 29th in xFIP (4.61). Currently, the only reliable starter is the 39-year-old Adam Wainwright (3.99 FIP, 3.76 xFIP) while Kwang-Hyun Kim has at least been decent with a 4.17 FIP and 4.38 xFIP. John Gant (5.02 FIP), Carlos Martinez (4.52 FIP, 5.06 xFIP), and Johan Oviedo (5.15 FIP) have all had their struggles and seem unlikely to be part of a playoff-caliber starting rotation. There is hope that Oviedo could improve due to his youth and his high quality stuff. However, he has shown plenty of inconsistencies.