5 Ways Pets Can Improve Your Health

Many canine diets consist of kibble, dog treats, maybe a few scraps from their human’s dinner table, and, well, more kibble. While this may be delicious to the dog, it doesn’t always provide the most healthy dietary balance your pooch requires. Leading a healthy, happy life goes hand-in-hand—or paw-in-paw—with a well-balanced diet. As with humans, dogs have some basic vitamin and nutrient requirements that their bodies need to process in order to be in good health. These may include vitamin A, vitamin D, vitamin E, vitamin K, B-complex vitamins, calcium, folic acid, and phosphorus. Fortunately, these vitamins are generally included in any dog food labeled “complete and balanced.” That said, sometimes it may be necessary to complement your pup’s meals with extra pet vitamins and supplements, particularly if you feed your pooch homemade food or a raw diet. Here are a few of the best dog vitamins and supplements, formulated to help your pet live a long and thriving life.