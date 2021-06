After the Canadian women went a perfect 4-0 (with an average margin of victory of 38.8 points) in the preliminary round of the FIBA women’s AmeriCup, the hope was that they would be able to give the United States team a run for its money in the final round. Instead, Canada suffered an upset in the semis at the hands of the host Puerto Ricans, and they lost in double overtime in the bronze-medal game to Brail. That loss was particularly painful because Canada had previously beaten Brazil in the group stages.