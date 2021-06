Even though I would still beseech the NCAA to consider changing the name of this round, Super Regional Madness is about to take over college baseball. It was five manic days on the diamonds across our fair sport as the Regionals round decided the final spots in the Sweet 16. So now we’re down to the eight Super Regional matchups who will be playing for the privilege of ending their season at TD Ameritrade Park and hoping to hoist the national championship trophy in the process.