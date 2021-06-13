Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘The Pick’ game

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “The Pick” game were:

06-10-20-23-26-41

(six, ten, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-six, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million

¶ Players need to match all of the six numbers drawn to win the first-place jackpot. If other players also match all six numbers, the prize pool will be shared in equal amounts. ¶ Players win smaller prizes if they have three, four or five of the first six numbers drawn.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

