Man arrested for fatal stabbing in North Nashville

One man has been arrested for a fatal stabbing in North Nashville on Saturday night.

62-year-old Cecil Cochran is charged with criminal homicide for the fatal stabbing of Tanelle Simmons, 39, inside the Northwest Liquors store on 1613 Buchannan Sreet.

According to Metro Police, Simmons entered the store where she was followed by Cochran who was wielding a knife.

Cochran then lunged towards her and stabbed her multiple times.

Another citizen in the area alerted a nearby police officer who found Cochran sitting in his car outside the store.

Cochran was arrested on the scene and the knife was recovered by police.

When police spoke to him he admitted to following Simmons, with whom he claims to have been in a previous dating relationship with, into the liquor store where he confronted and stabbed her.

Police have no prior reports of disputes between the two.

Simmons was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she died.