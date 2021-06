MINNEAPOLIS - The 2021 Summer Olympics are about a month away in Tokyo, Japan, and on Monday the roster for the U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball team was unveiled. There are two Minnesota Lynx players who will wear the USA jersey, and Lynx coach and GM Cheryl Reeve will be on the coaching staff. The USA Women’s Basketball Selection Committee picked center Sylvia Fowles, and guard/forward Napheesa Collier among the 12 players for the roster.