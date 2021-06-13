Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilkes-barre, PA

Around Town: Family, friends and a birthday. What a week.

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LSFAq_0aSjZSV900

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Last week I celebrated something that everyone else does too.

It was my birthday.

Usually I am concerned about where the party will be, how many people are coming and similar such matters.

This year, however, I couldn’t be concerned less about a big gathering, how many people were attending or where it was going to be. I was mostly concerned with the people who would be there.

It means a lot when people who care about you make it a point to spend time with you.

I have friends who are extremely busy with their children, families and careers. I rarely see some of them. But, on my birthday, they blocked off time to spend with me.

It’s not about presents; it’s about people.

My birthday week really began with a big party at the EPIC Awards at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber’s annual awards event honoring leaders in service, volunteerism and innovation.

It’s the kind of event where you’ll have a phenomenal time because of all the people in attendance and those being honored – some you’ve heard about a lot and others you don’t know as much about.

I’m glad whenever I can attend one of those because the folks being honored are the ones moving our community forward. Plus, the party part is always fun. On this occasion there was live music (thank you, Bret Alexander & Friends; Lorenzo Medico; and others), hors d’oeuvres courtesy of Ruth’s Chris Steak House and cocktails.

The following evening was dinner at Café Rinaldi, an Old Forge staple that’s fabulous and delicious. My entrée of choice is always the Chicken Rinaldi – a boneless chicken breast with hot Italian sausage, roasted red paper and a white wine creamy sauce. It’s something I look forward to every time I go.

Everyone else enjoyed their selections of Italian and fish dinners, although I was the first one finished (as usual).

The next night was a simple night out at Franklin’s on Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, which is a beautifully designed open-air space in the heart of the city.

Simple and relaxing, the night was perfect with friends who could make it, sweet-sauce pizza and beer.

As the week was coming to a close, I found myself extremely grateful to have the people in my life that I do.

I couldn’t have asked for more, and really, I wouldn’t want to.

Sometimes simple is more, especially when you’re with the ones who matter most.

I’m grateful to my friends and family for always making me feel special on my birthday.

I’m grateful for my career and the opportunities it’s afforded me.

And I’m grateful that you are reading this today.

Times Leader

Times Leader

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicken Rinaldi#Italian#Franklin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Wilkes-barre, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Fork Over Love distribution dates set

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. End of June and July meal distribution dates and locations were just announced by Fork Over Love, a 501(c)(3) organization that purchases hot, chef-made meals from small, independent restaurants and then distributes those meals at locations throughout the community for free:
Wilkes-barre, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Agnes at 49: An observance, never a celebration

WILKES-BARRE — The deep emotional stain brought by the floodwaters of 1972 will never go away. And as we observe the 49th anniversary of the Agnes Flood of 1972, the images and memories of the devastating event, that are embedded in our minds, remain. On June 23, 1972, the Susquehanna...
Wilkes-barre, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Wilkes-Barre VA receives $1,000 from TL Cares program

WILKES-BARRE – The Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center is the latest area nonprofit to be awarded $1,000 in the Times Leader Media Group’s TL Cares program. Louis Smyth, VA voluntary services assistant, was presented with a check Tuesday afternoon by Times Leader Publisher Mike Murray and Vice President of Sales and Marketing Kerry Miscavage. The VA was selected to receive the donation by Friday’s $1,000 winner Anthony Martini, of Dallas.
RecipesPosted by
Times Leader

A “dangerous desert”? Mom didn’t think so

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. It’s cool, creamy, sinfully sweet, and for me the key ingredient is sentimentality. I haven’t made mom’s peanut butter/marshmallow (and chocolate) fudge for many years, yet it forever remains the reason I started cooking. It also garnered raves from everyone who...
Posted by
Times Leader

Spinach, cherries, berries, eggs to be part of W-B Farmers Market

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Blueberries, cherries, cherry tomatoes. Fresh spinach, brown eggs, cider doughnuts. Potted herbs, jams and jellies, plenty of flowers. You can expect to find all those treats on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, when the annual Farmers Market opens...