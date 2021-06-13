Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Branch, MN

Man dies after falling from pontoon, being swept under boat

By Adam Uren
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QtyzT_0aSjYpV700
ttarsiuk via Flickr

A man died in a lake near a northern Minnesota resort after falling from a pontoon and being swept under the craft.

The body of Nathen Waldo, 34, of North Branch, was pulled from 30 feet of water on Big Sandy Lake Saturday afternoon, after he'd fallen from the boat at around 11:40 p.m. Friday near the Hillcrest Resort.

He was with a group of male friends on a Misty Harbor pontoon boat, with his friends telling Aitkin County deputies that Waldo had fallen off the front of the boat as it was moving forward.

"Witnesses said that Waldo was swept underneath the boat as it continued forward and believed that Waldo was struck by the motor," the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

An extensive night-time search was launched, including a search of the shoreline, but attempts to find him were initially unsuccessful.

The St. Louis County Search & Rescue team joined the search Saturday.

The driver of the boat, a 34-year-old man from Maplewood, has been arrested on charges of boating while intoxicated. The local county attorney is reviewing the case for possible charges for criminal vehicular operation.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Branch, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Maplewood, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Pontoon Boat#St Louis County#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Bring Me The News

1 killed, 1 seriously injured when motorcycle crashes into ditch

One person was killed and another was injured when their motorcycle crashed into a ditch in northern Minnesota Tuesday night. A couple riding westbound on County Road 108 Northwest near County Road 7 Northwest in Brandon Township crashed into the south ditch around 9:21 p.m. Tuesday, another motorcyclist who was riding with them reported to police, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.
Hutchinson, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

5 teens hurt in rollover crash near Hutchinson

Five teenagers were injured when the pickup truck they were riding in rolled over Wednesday morning. The McLeod County Sheriff's Office says it responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash near the intersection of 180th Street and Walden Avenue west of Hutchinson at 6:23 a.m. A 16-year-old girl was driving the...
Lakeville, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Man arrested after body found near Lakeville day care

A Lakeville man was arrested after a female was found fatally shot in the parking lot of a day care in Lakeville early Tuesday morning. A 32-year-old man is being held in the Dakota County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder after being released from the hospital, where he was treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Lakeville Police Department said in an update Tuesday evening.
AccidentsPosted by
Bring Me The News

Woman, 57, identified as Zumbro River drowning victim

A 57-year-old woman has been identified as the victim who drowned in southeastern Minnesota on Friday afternoon. The incident was reported at around 3:30 p.m. in the Zumbro River near Theilman, the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office reports. The victim has subsequently been identified as Lynn Ness, of Pine Island, Minnesota.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Bicyclist killed in crash with truck near Rochester

A man riding a bike was killed when a work truck collided with him near Rochester Tuesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Country Club Road and 60th Avenue Southwest in Rochester Township at about 10:53 a.m. Tuesday, prompting the intersection to be closed for an "indefinite period of time" while officials investigate, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Charges: Driver was going 55 mph, blew stop sign in crash that killed 16-year-old

The driver who struck and killed 16-year-old Dychaun Lavonte Chew had been going 55 mph, blew a stop sign and was under the influence at the time of the crash. That's according to criminal charges filed in Hennepin County against 34-year-old Bobby Brookins of Minneapolis, whom prosecutors allege was behind the wheel during the fatal collision June 15. Brookins is charged with two felony counts of criminal vehicular homicide - one for negligently operating a vehicle, the other for operating a motor vehicle with a BAC above 0.08.
Eagan, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Watch: Fireworks on fire forces closure of Eagan Hy-Vee

The Hy-Vee in Eagan is closed until further notice following a fire Monday afternoon. Eagan police said they were notified of the blaze at the grocery store (located at 1500 Central Park Commons Drive) around 2:19 p.m., Sgt. Joe Moseng told Bring Me The News. But it wasn't just a general blaze – some fireworks in the store were on fire.