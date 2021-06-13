Cancel
Congress & Courts

Sen. Ron Johnson suspended from YouTube over COVID misinformation

By Declan Desmond
Bring Me The News
 10 days ago
Gage Skidmore, Flickr

The senior U.S. senator from Wisconsin is accusing YouTube of "arrogant Covid censorship" for its response to a video he recently posted on the site.

On Friday, GOP Sen. Ron Johnson's YouTube account was suspended for seven days over the video, in which he expressed support for purported COVID-19 treatments — including the controversial hydroxychloroquine.

A spokesperson for the site told Fox News that the video violated its "medical misinformation policies."

For his part, Johnson told Fox that "YouTube's ongoing COVID censorship proves they have accumulated too much unaccountable power."

"How many lives will be lost as a result?" Johnson tweeted after his suspension. "How many lives could have been saved with a free exchange of medical ideas?"

Per the Washington Times, the video is from an interview Johnson gave at a Milwaukee Press Club event.

According to The Times' excerpts of the remarks:

“Whether it’s hydroxychloroquine, whether it’s ivermectin, whether it’s multi-drug treatments for early treatment of covid, I think that is one of the real blunders of the previous administration and the current administration and our health agencies in completely ignoring — actually, not only ignoring, but working against robust research, robustly exploring the use of cheap, generic drugs that can be repurposed for early treatment of covid.”

Ivermectin, another drug that has been touted on social media as a possible COVID treatment, is an antiparasitic that is wisely used in livestock.

As the FDA notes, Ivermectin has not been approved for COVID-19 use, and is not an anti-viral — meaning it isn't designed to treat viruses.

Hydroxychloroquine made headlines last year when President Trump heavily promoted its use as a COVID-19 treatment, despite a lack of evidence regarding its effectiveness.

The video in which Johnson mentioned the drug was removed from YouTube on Friday.

