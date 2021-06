Some actors spend years struggling to make it before landing a life-changing role. But not “Happy Days” actor Henry Winkler. He wasn’t going to put himself through that. Instead, he decided to give himself one month in Hollywood to make a name for himself. For many, that may seem like a tall order but it worked for Winkler. Just two weeks after moving to California he landed the role of his lifetime. During an interview in 2018, Winkler talked about his first month in show business.