After a period of uncertainty, it was announced in April that NCIS would not only return for Season 19, but Mark Harmon will continue playing Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Considering how Gibbs has been NCIS’s lead protagonist since its inception, it would have been weird for him to disappear from the hit CBS series, but thankfully, we don’t need to worry about that happening anytime soon. That being said, it’s unclear how much we’ll see of Gibbs next season, and it looks like NCIS might be preparing for him being around a little less with a potential new hire.