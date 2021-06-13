Analysts Anticipate Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion
Wall Street brokerages expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $665.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.rivertonroll.com