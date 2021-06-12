Latest Match Report – Somerset vs Surrey 2017 – NEWPAPER24

We are currently living in London but considering moving to Surrey. Our DD is almost 2 yo. As I don’t drive we are looking for a property walking distance (1/2 mile?) to station and nursery / schools. Also a station that is 30-40 min commute from Waterloo. However, we are struggling to find an area with both a nursery + state primary & secondary schools sufficiently close. Would also consider private but we would like to have the state option. Also, even if this equation is solved, not sure what we can do (kids activities, groceries, etc) without being able to drive (at least in the foreseeable future). Any suggestion would be very helpful. Thanks.