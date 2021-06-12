Rob Baxter hails Exeter Chiefs after late heroics to beat Sale Sharks 20-19 regardless of pink card – NEWPAPER24

Rob Baxter vowed his Exeter Chiefs could be reworked within the play-offs after their beautiful comeback towards Sale Sharks regardless of a second-half pink card. Sale’s collapse was astonishing — forward 17-3 when Sam Skinner was despatched off on 55 minutes, they had been one rating from internet hosting a house semi-final however conspired to soften within the Devon solar as two late tries noticed Exeter snatch victory.