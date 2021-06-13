Collision Kills Fair Haven Motorcyclist

A 19-year-old Fair Haven man died after a hit-and-run driver of an Acura slammed into his motorcycle on I-95.

The crash occurred Saturday around 12:20 a.m., according to state police.

The Fair Haven man, Ricardo Enrique Figueroa-Garcia of Dover Street, was riding a Yamaha northbound on a five-lane stretch of I-95, north of Exit 47, in the far-right lane, according to an incident report by State Trooper Matthew Hahn.

The driver of the Acura changed from the right-center to the right lane at a “high rate of speed” and struck the motorcycle, propelling Figueroa-Garcia into the air.

The Acura driver continued north, then “stopped in the right shoulder” and fled, leaving his vehicle behind.

An ambulance crew arrived and declared Figueroa-Garcia dead at the scene.

Trooper Hahn described the car as a “1991 2-door Acura Inegra, color black, with white-colored driver and passenger side doors, lime green rims, a ‘Frankenstein’ decal in the front windshield and an ‘Its Alive’ decal in the rear window.” He asked anyone with information about the driver to contact him at (203) 696-2500.