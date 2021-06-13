Cancel
$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

By Steve Reilly
rivertonroll.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrokerages expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to report $2.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. State Street reported sales of $2.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$1.09 Million in Sales Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will announce $1.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $550,000.00. Oncternal Therapeutics posted sales of $620,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will report $294.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $312.30 million and the lowest is $285.58 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $196.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.15 Billion

Analysts expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to post $40.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.86 billion to $41.28 billion. Cardinal Health reported sales of $36.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,541 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.61% of SP Plus worth $57,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.07. Covanta posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report sales of $3.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 97.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,649,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of A10 Networks worth $54,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will report $1.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,565 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of Comerica worth $16,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,567 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.40% of Medallia worth $17,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Financial Reportstheenterpriseleader.com

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Inseego posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Up 5.5%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.84 and last traded at $41.65. Approximately 5,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,023,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.
StocksWKRB News

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iSun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. NASDAQ ISUN opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 0.23. iSun has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24.
Marketscom-unik.info

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.59 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will announce sales of $172.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.45 million and the highest is $172.82 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
MarketsWKRB News

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.50 Million

Brokerages expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to post $37.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.10 million and the lowest is $34.90 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported sales of $36.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.