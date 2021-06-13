$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter
Brokerages expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to report $2.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. State Street reported sales of $2.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 16th.rivertonroll.com