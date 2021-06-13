Zacks: Brokerages Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.29 Million
Equities research analysts expect that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will report sales of $10.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics' earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.25 million and the lowest is $9.32 million. Immatics posted sales of $7.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.