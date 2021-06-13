Zacks: Brokerages Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.29 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will post sales of $371.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $377.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $365.40 million. Carpenter Technology reported sales of $437.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.