$568.23 Million in Sales Expected for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) This Quarter
Equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will report $568.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimarex Energy's earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $470.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $690.17 million. Cimarex Energy reported sales of $249.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.