$568.23 Million in Sales Expected for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) This Quarter

By Amelie Mason
rivertonroll.com
 11 days ago

Equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will report $568.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimarex Energy's earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $470.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $690.17 million. Cimarex Energy reported sales of $249.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

rivertonroll.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Talos Energy worth $61,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $884.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to announce $884.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $868.20 million to $909.00 million. Flowserve posted sales of $924.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.34 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will announce $12.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.01 billion and the lowest is $11.37 billion. Caterpillar reported sales of $10.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,331 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Alcoa worth $19,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Gap Up to $36.48

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.48, but opened at $37.58. Chuy’s shares last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 881 shares. CHUY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Billion

Equities analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to post sales of $3.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.45 billion. Corning reported sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,649,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of A10 Networks worth $54,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,304 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $50.00

AA has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $371.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will post sales of $371.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $377.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $365.40 million. Carpenter Technology reported sales of $437.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Billion

Brokerages expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.70 billion and the lowest is $3.51 billion. Laboratory Co. of America reported sales of $2.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,565 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of Comerica worth $16,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksWKRB News

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Up 5.5%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.84 and last traded at $41.65. Approximately 5,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,023,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.
Financial Reportstheenterpriseleader.com

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Inseego posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Marketscom-unik.info

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

$4.58 Million in Sales Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to post $4.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The RealReal, Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The RealReal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.58). KeyCorp also issued estimates for The RealReal’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.