$4.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

By Amelie Mason
rivertonroll.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will post $4.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.54 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $2.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

rivertonroll.com
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
