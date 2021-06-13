$4.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter
Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will post $4.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.54 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $2.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.rivertonroll.com