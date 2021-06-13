THEKEY Trading 22.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TKY)
THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $56,412.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.rivertonroll.com