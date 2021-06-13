NOW Token (NOW) Price Hits $0.0310 on Top Exchanges

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One NOW Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NOW Token has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NOW Token has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $554.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.